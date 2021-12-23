Leonardo DiCaprio makes a comedy of black humor to reflect – El Sol de México

Leonardo Dicaprio has spent most of his career speaking out for the planet, and looking for ways to raise awareness ecological in society. As stated the actor, He had been looking for a character for several decades that would allow him to bring that speech to the screen, and that opportunity came when director Adam McKay invited him to join tape Don’t look up.

In it, he plays the Dr. Randall Mindy, a scientist who heads a special team that discovers a giant asteroid that is approaching the earth, threatening all kinds of life on it. Although your immediate reaction is alert the government and go to the media, nobody seems to take it seriously.

“With this problem, everyone is wondering how we can make a difference, and how we can contribute to this cause. Adam really broke the code With narrative, there are many comparisons we can make with the climate crisis within this story, and that is the most important problem that we must address today, “he declared at a press conference.

In 1998, the protagonist of Titanic created a foundation that bears his name, and seeks to protect biodiversity, work for the conservation of habitats and combat climate change.

Likewise, he has served as United Nations Messenger of Peace, and his work has earned him the Clinton Global Citizen Award and the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum.

Thanks to that experience, he found many similarities with his character in the film, but at the same time that made him regret that many people who occupy positions of power in real life, do not take seriously when scientists and activists warn about problems that put in danger to humanity.

DiCaprio explained that he worked on that speech many times with the director. “What I really wanted to do was try to articulate the frustration of this scientific, and how one can be in a public place telling the truth, while there are other messages that distract from the main objective. We work a lot together to understand the frustration of this scientist, and how one could be in that situation ”.

The actor is accompanied on screen by Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep. The latter gives life to the president of the United States, Janie Orlean, a woman who despite having reached the highest position of the government of your country, has not left behind his worldly lifestyle, and a banal mentality.

The actress denied having relied on a specific character, because he considers that unfortunately there are many figures that behave like Janie. “There were many points from which to start, because there are very horrible people who assume public charges without shame, it was fun to play this character who just does what he wants. “

The three-time Oscar winner made a call to the public workers to make sacrifices, and be good people, because it ensures that the world needs these types of people, today more than ever.

As it happens in tape, When there are mortal threats to humanity, it does not matter the social class or the country where you live, the catastrophe hits everyone equally, and to avoid it it is essential to listen to the experts to know how to act in moments of crisis.

“It would be wonderful to have devotion to people who believe and understand the imminence of these threats to our lives. Rich people, poor people, everyone is affected by this.

“Any problem of injustice or inequity, If we don’t survive, none of that matters We must take decisions based on science, that’s the spinal cord of this movie, it’s important to do it, lscience happens, whether we like it or not, “he added.

Don’t look up It premieres this December 24 on the Netflix streaming platform, it is suitable for adolescents and adults.