Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated the creation of the Ansenuza National Park | It is about 600 thousand hectares located in the province of Córdoba

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio published a forceful post on his Instagram account where he was in favor of the creation of a new national park in the province of Córdoba.

“In August of this year, the Provincial Assembly of Córdoba, Argentina, approved a law that authorizes the Argentine federal government to transform 1.5 million acres (600 thousand hectares) of wild lands into a national park and reserve,” began the text that published the artist in their networks.

And continued: “The creation of the Ansenuza National Park would protect the Mar Chiquita lake and the Rio Dulce wetlands (a key biodiversity and wilderness area of ​​global importance) in perpetuity, preserving and sustaining thousands of wildlife and an extraordinary abundance of waterfowl for generations to come. “

Their support arose from the fact that the Legislature of Córdoba approved a bill by which that province cedes to the National State the domain and environmental jurisdiction of lands located in the town of Miramar de Ansenuza, in which the new Park will be created. National.

The Mar Chiquita or Mar de Ansenuza lagoon is known for its salty waters and is part of the list of Ramsar Sites, recognized by UNESCO in 1971, which regulates the conservation of wetlands and the rational and sustainable use of their resources.

DiCaprio stressed that “the Argentine government is ready to take the last steps necessary to make Ansenuza National Park a reality” and remarked that “this designation is a dream shared by local communities, the Córdoba Provincial Council, the National Parks Administration, the Ministry of the Environment of Argentina, Aves Argentinas, Fundación Wyss, Natura Argentina and @rewild “.

“Now is the perfect time for Argentina’s national legislators to formalize the creation of the Ansenuza National Park. Congratulations to the provincial government of Córdoba and the Argentine national government for working together to protect this irreplaceable place “, he concluded, in a publication accompanied by a photo in which dozens of flamingos are seen on the water, taken by Yanina Druetta of Natura International Argentina .

Scope of the initiative

The creation of the Ansenuza National Park will contemplate a great diversity of fauna, with more than 450 species, many of them are under different categories of threat.

It is a site of great importance for shorebirds and migratory birds, which inhabit it every year, and it is the most important nesting environment for the southern flamingo.

It is a natural area with important ecosystem services since it can control floods, replenish groundwater, retain sediments and nutrients, purify water and regulate the regional climate. It is a prone site for pollination, pest control, seed dispersal, to maintain nutrient cycling, production and sustaining biodiversity.

On the other hand, the creation of the protected area represents a great tourist potential for the region, which will generate multiple direct and indirect jobs.