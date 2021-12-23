La Jornada – Kim Kardashian asks for clemency for Latino sentenced in the US to 110 years

The Angels. Millions of people, including superstar Kim Kardashian, are pleading for clemency for a Latino driver involved in a fatal accident in the United States that left four dead and was sentenced to 110 years in prison.

“He was not drunk or on drugs, his brakes failed,” Kardashian tweeted on Monday questioning the sentence that a Colorado state judge imposed on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old Cuban immigrant.

Aguilera-Mederos was driving a truck with wood in April 2019 on a highway in the mountainous state, when he lost control of the vehicle causing a spectacular accident that left four dead and six injured.

The driver argued that the brakes did not respond. In October he was convicted on several charges, including reckless driving causing death. Last week he received the sentence, the minimum possible according to local laws for the charges he was awarded, which sparked a stir.

“I will declare that if I had discretion, this would not be my sentence,” said the judge in charge according to the Denver Post.

“The mandatory minimums subtract judicial discretion and must end,” she wrote in a twitter thread dedicated to the Kardashian case, who is training to be a lawyer. “The laws in Colorado have to change, and this is so unfair,” he added.

More than 4.6 million people have signed a petition on change.org asking for clemency for Aguila-Mederos.

“Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos has a clean traffic report and has nothing in his criminal record,” states the request addressed to the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, and the judiciary.

“This accident was not intentional, it was not a criminal act on the part of the driver,” adds the petition that also demands that the transportation company be held responsible and not the driver.

“I’m begging for forgiveness,” the driver said in tears in court last week.

Four people aged 24 to 69 died in the accident.

Governor Polis said Tuesday that he received a petition and that his legal team is reviewing it.

The prosecution stated during the trial that the driver did not take measures to prevent the accident. “The thoughtful verdict of the jury reflects the strength of the evidence presented and recognizes the harm caused to the victims. The sentence – we ask for the minimum – is within the provisions of the court and reflects the judgment of the legislature,” wrote prosecutor Alexis King in a statement.

However, three days after the verdict, King filed a motion with the court to convene a hearing to reconsider the sentence.