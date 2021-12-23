Kris Jenner proves Khloé Kardashian is her favorite daughter

All mothers assure that they love all their children the same, but it hits us on the nose that in the case of Kris Jenner (66), she has a clear favorite. And don’t you think that it is Kylie Jenner (24) for being the youngest of the family, or Kendall Jenner (26) for being the only one who has not yet been a mother, nothing like that! The matriarch’s favorite is Khloé Kardashian (37) And we have evidence to prove it, like Kris’s latest social media post, which leaves no room for doubt.

“I just wanted to give a post of love and thanks to my beautiful daughter Khloé for being the most amazing, uplifting, upbeat, positive, most amazing cheerleader I have ever seen!!! There isn’t a day that goes by where Khloé isn’t always writing in our family group, encouraging, inspiring, and lifting all of us to be our best selves. No matter what it is, she is there with kind, encouraging and positive words that really make my day. Just listening to her talk about whatever brother she’s cheering for. I can’t describe how consistent this is on a regular basis and the kind of incredibly caring and compassionate human being she is or how selfless she is and how excited she seems with every positive word“it began.

He continued: “It makes each and every one of us feel that we can do whatever we set our minds to each day. It lifts us up with positive words and positive energy and when we get depressed, it makes sure to put everything back on a positive path. It’s almost as if your daily goal is to make each of your family members (and there are many of us) feel their best., and that we were living the best life possible whatever the circumstances of that day. She is so generous and kind with every word and really sees a shining light in each and every one of us for every achievement, be it great or the smallest thing. “

Finally, he wanted to thank him for how much he helped his sister Kim Kardashian (41) with his participation in ‘Saturday Night Live’, where he made a monologue that will go down in history. “That being said, she really did outdo herself this past weekend by supporting all of us, but especially her sister Kim as she was focused on her performance on SNL. Khloé was the main cheerleader throughout and stood by the side. of her sister, constantly making sure she was okay and after her performance he screamed louder, congratulated her with the prettiest words, talked about Kim’s performance all the way back home from New York And even today she kept talking about how proud she is of Kim. I am very proud of Khloé. He is one of the most delightful human beings I have ever met … beautiful inside and out, funny, uplifting, passionate, positive, generous beyond words, encouraging, wonderful! I love you Khloé more than you will ever know! 🙏💖 @ khloekardashian @kimkardashian “