Kendall Jenner shows sensual and discreet looks to wear in fall

Kendall jenner possesses the ability to elevate any outfit with a simple garment effortless. In the middle of the autumn season, the member of the clan Kardashian has worn an essential piece of his wardrobe: the maxi trench coat.

The model, Kendall Jenner, was seen in New York wearing a trench coat oversize in garnet color, which combined with a tank top Gray, bootcut jeans faded blues, her trusty leather ankle boots The Row and a black leather tote bag. Although the outfit was already spot on, this would not be a look characteristic of the 25 year old model, if it didn’t include a pair of Sunglasses to finish the whole.

Kendall Jenner wearing Jean Paul Gaultier. Gotham / Getty Images

The same day, the supermodel put aside his minimalist aesthetic for a totally opposite outfit. Kendall jenner attended an event to celebrate his brand, 818 Tequila, with a vintage dress from the iconic spring / summer 1994 collection Jean Paul Gaultier, which the businesswoman paired with a pair of sandals from season 6 of Yeezy and the 90s minibag from The Row.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk