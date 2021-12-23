Kendall Jenner shows sensual and discreet looks to wear in fall

Kendall jenner possesses the ability to elevate any outfit with a simple garment effortless. In the middle of the autumn season, the member of the clan Kardashian has worn an essential piece of his wardrobe: the maxi trench coat.

The model, Kendall Jenner, was seen in New York wearing a trench coat oversize in garnet color, which combined with a tank top Gray, bootcut jeans faded blues, her trusty leather ankle boots The Row and a black leather tote bag. Although the outfit was already spot on, this would not be a look characteristic of the 25 year old model, if it didn’t include a pair of Sunglasses to finish the whole.

Kendall Jenner wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

Gotham / Getty Images

The same day, the supermodel put aside his minimalist aesthetic for a totally opposite outfit. Kendall jenner attended an event to celebrate his brand, 818 Tequila, with a vintage dress from the iconic spring / summer 1994 collection Jean Paul Gaultier, which the businesswoman paired with a pair of sandals from season 6 of Yeezy and the 90s minibag from The Row.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker