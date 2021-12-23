Keanu Reeves responds to his nomination as ‘the nicest guy in Hollywood’

Keanu Reeves charmed fans with his response to his nomination as “the nicest guy in Hollywood.”

The actor, who appears in the long-awaited sequel to the franchise The Matrix Resurrections This month, he has amassed an extraordinary amount of goodwill among his fans in recent years for his off-screen behavior.

Reeves appeared with Carrie-Anne Moss in Red Table Talk, an online series hosted by his Matrix co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, where the actor was asked what he thought of the epithet.

“Keanu, everyone says that you are the nicest guy in Hollywood, and you are such a generous person,” asked a fan, through a video. “What do you do for yourself?”

Hearing the question, Reeves looked clearly embarrassed, doubling over, shaking his head.

He remained bent for the duration of the question, finally straightening up to reveal a smile.

Then the actor replied: “Let’s go for a motorcycle ride, let’s read. I love going to the cinema. For me, my job is also that. Often they ask me ‘you know, you’ve been in this for a while’, and they say ‘do you still love it?’

“And I say ‘yes, I love him even more.’ For me, work is life ”.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters on December 22.