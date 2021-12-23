Keanu Reeves reappears in the Matrix after living the death of his newborn daughter and his wife

“Matrix” has returned to the big screen and thanks to this fourth installment, its producer, Lana Wachowsky, managed to do catharsis for the painful loss of her parents, while Keanu Reeves relived one of the most tragic and painful moments of his life. Without a doubt, it is a film that will stir feelings both in its viewers, who have been waiting for the continuation of the saga for almost two decades, and in its actors, who have relived the memories of one of the most iconic and representative films of the world. XXI century.

The first installment of the saga made Keanu Reeves one of the most coveted actors in the film industry. Unfortunately, his success as Neo had been overshadowed by the death of his daughter Ava, who died in childbirth on Christmas Eve 1999, nine months after the premiere of “The Matrix.”

After the death of his daughter, the relationship between the actor and his partner, actress Jennifer Syme, had also been notably affected, to the point of almost completely ending. However, they decided to give themselves a second chance, but the tragic fate was responsible for surprising Keanu again, since the actress died in a terrible traffic accident on April 2, 2001, after retiring from a party at the home of rock singer Marilyn Manson.

The actor lived the best moment of his acting career at the same time that he struggled with a deep depression, caused by the loss of his daughter and his partner. Despite having obtained millionaire income from the reproduction of the “Matrix” trilogy, the actor lived for four years at the Châteaux Marmont hotel, located in Los Angeles, California. After having lived like a millionaire beggar, the actor decided to buy a house in 2003. This property, despite having cost 4 million dollars, was not at all ostentatious and luxurious like that of his Hollywood companions, since it only had two bedrooms. The actor took refuge in his friends to try to overcome his pain, and one of them was the actress Winona Ryder, who had starred in one of the most famous scandals in Hollywood, when she was imprisoned for robbing a luxury store in 2001 .

The John Wick interpreter indicated that from time to time he will spend the night at the house of one of his best friends, actor Laurence Fishburne, who plays Morpheus in the first three installments of the “Matrix” saga. Unlike Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Ann Moss (Trinity), Laurence Fishburne could not play Morpheus in this fourth installment because his character died in the video game “The Matrix Online” released in 2005. This video game It is part of the Matrix universe, and therefore has an impact in the movies and in the comics. For that reason only a young version of Morpheus will appear, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.