Keanu Reeves’ physical change from his early teens to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

If you think about the most popular actors and those who occupy the most space in the media in recent years, you will almost always have the same names in mind: Brad Prit, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep, Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney. But despite his intermittent presence in the public spotlight, Keanu Reeves has also been there forever for the past forty years.

The 57-year-old actor was missing for a few years after the third installment of Matrix. But the saga John wick and the Internet memes about him and some of the characters he has played throughout his professional career, have put him back in the place he deserves. Before social media and the use of memes it could seem that Keanu Reeves had lost the affection of the people. However, this has not been the case and the premiere of the Matrix Resurrections 18 years after the last installment, it is a sign of it.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss in ‘Matrix resurrections’ Warner Bros

The Canadian began his career in the theater Damm Yankees with only 9 years. Keanu Reeves discovered the world of acting thanks to his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor. In its beginnings, Reeves also participated in the works Romeo and Juliet Y Wolfboy, just before making his leap to the cinema in the 80s.

At 17, Keanu Reeves dropped out of school to pursue his acting career. At that time, he got his first job in the movies. The Canadian started his career in Youngblood (1986), a teenage film that opened the doors of Hollywood to him. After, they came Flying (1986), Sadistic instinct (1986) and A prince in america (1988). His appearance back then has nothing to do with what he has today, and it is difficult to recognize Keanu Reeves in the face of the teenager.

Keanu Reeves in his teens CBC

Almost at the end of the 80s, in 1989 specifically, the actor got a place in the hit The mind-blowing adventures of Bill and Ted and thanks to this film, Keanu Reeves began to have a great recognition among the public.





In the 90s, the Canadian put aside his adolescent image and began to work, as an adult, in films such as They call him bodhi (1991), My private Idaho (1991), the popular Dracula by Bram Stoker (1992), Much ado About Nothing (1993), the fast-paced Speed ​​- Maximum power (1994), and just at the end of the millennium he was commissioned to star Matrix (1999) by the Wachowski sisters.

Keanu Reeves in the ‘Matrix’ saga Frame

This film raised the actor to his highest popularity point. His role as Neo made him one of the most in-demand actors of that time and thanks to the sequels of this first film, Matrix Reloaded (2003) and Matrix Revolutions (2003) became a symbol for a whole generation. His physical appearance with gel, the long black jacket and dark sunglasses is something indelible in the collective memory.

No one can doubt that the actor is one of the great symbols of cinema of our era. But after the well-known saga Matrix and right after Constantine (2005), his professional career fell dramatically due to the bad reviews harvested in some of the films in which he participated as The lake House (2006) with Sandra Bullock and because of the public’s disinterest in him. In fact, in this film we can see the sober look that the actor wanted to give back then, but that had nothing to do with the Keanu Reeves that the public remembered.

Keanu Reeves starred opposite sandra Bullock in The Lake House Third parties

But his career took a turn of the screw after the start of John wick in 2014. This saga gave him a second chance and, although at first John wick It was aimed at a minority audience and was rather almost an independent film, the success of the trilogy brought the actor to the fore again. After John wick The actor has maintained the physique for which he is recognized today, long hair and a beard.

Keanu Reeves his current appearance GTRES

The title of Matrix Resurrections It suits the actor almost better than the movie. The new installment of the saga comes at a time when the Canadian interpreter has the greatest popularity he has had in recent years. Of course, for some of the images that have been leaked from the filming of Matrix Resurrections, Kenu Reeves has had to say goodbye to his looks, at least temporarily, but surely sooner or later he will regain the beard and hairstyle that everyone loves.