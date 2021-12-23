Keanu Reeves models for exclusive luxury brand

Keanu reeves He is not only a movie star, an amazing human being and one of the boyfriends of the internet, but also a model.

Although many do not remember it, Keanu reeves starred in an advertising campaign for one of the most important fashion houses in the world: Saint Laurent.

Here we tell you a little more about the story behind it.

Keanu Reeves models for Saint Laurent

Although the campaign for which Keanu lent his face is more than two years ago, it is still possible to observe the enthusiasm of the public at the black and white images.

The French brand Saint Laurent He still keeps in his Instagram profile the four photographs that were taken of the star of Speed in 2019.

In these, he shows off his gray beard and his characteristic silky black hair in some photographs where he has a very rock and youthful appearance, without losing elegance.

Let’s remember that the house founded by the legendary designer Yves saint laurent has taken a more youthful direction and with rocker airs since the arrival of Hedi Slimane to creative direction; legacy that his successor continued, Anthonny vaccarello.

The decision to place Keanu reeves As the face of the campaign, the French luxury brand is perfect because the actor from Matrix has always had a style grunge: lanky, but cool.

Also, there is another reason why Vaccarello went to Reeves.

Photography: Instagram @ysl

Why does Saint Laurent choose models over 50 years old in its campaigns?

Yes Hedi Slimane oriented the brand towards an aesthetic inspired by the rock revival of the two thousand, Vaccarello has continued in that style, but has tried to tie it to the glamor of Hollywood by bringing with him stars the size of Catherine Deneuve or Al Pacino to model their creations.

Photography: Instagram @ysl

It is possible that it is a creative decision of the Belgian designer, although it could also come from the direction of the brand, which, thanks to Slimane, found that putting “unusual” personalities in their advertising campaigns unleashed public interest.

Although a brand as exclusive as Saint Laurent It cannot be acquired by the bulk of people who admire your campaigns, it does give the firm prestige and visibility; situation that increases both its symbolic and commercial value.

Likewise, as edition after edition of the Met Gala For more or less a decade, the more celebrities join a luxury brand, the more notoriety it will acquire.

Therefore, the one that stars as important as those already mentioned, Al Pacino and Catherine Deneuve, join this type of advertising, it is vital for the firm.

Photography: Instagram @ysl

On the other hand, it is encouraging that such relevant fashion brands as Saint Laurent feature older models in their ads. The cult of youth has brought more than one problem, as has been explored since the emergence of fashion advertising.

What other stars have starred in the Saint Laurent campaigns?

However, not all of the French brand’s models have been mature celebrities. Also young promises like the actor Finn Wolfhard, one of the cast members of Stranger things, who has also cultivated a rock image, despite just turning 18 years old.

Photography: Instagram @ysl

Other inseparable actors of the brand are Zoë Kravitz and Lakeith StanfieldBoth have flirted with the music industry and possess a style envied by many fans around the world.

Keanu Reeves’ best outfits

Since its cinematic “renaissance” in 2014, Keanu He has decided to approach his encounters with the press in a very sober way, but preserving the cool air that characterized him since he conquered Hollywood in the early ’90s.

Photography: Pinterest @ hiddles.hugme.tumblr.com

His suits always fit him perfectly. When you go casual, go for timeless pieces, but again: fit is key. Let’s see how nothing is too big or too tight.

Photography: Pinterest @ActitudFem

So you know, if you want to look flawless like Keanu do not need to buy Saint Laurent, but have your clothes adjusted.

If you want to read more style tips like these, don’t forget to follow our Pinterest.