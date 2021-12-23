Keanu Reeves & Drew Barrymore Recall Actress 16th Birthday Motorcycle Ride: ‘Irresponsibly Fast’

Keanu Reeves had a fun birthday present for Drew Barrymore back in the day.

The two starred together in the 1986 TV movie “Babes in Toyland” when Barrymore, now 46, was still a star in the making. Reeves, now 57, is about 11 years older than her.

During the “Matrix” actor’s recent appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the two recalled their long friendship, dating back about 35 years.

“Can I take it to a memory I have with you?” Barrymore asked. He said he remembered celebrating his 16th birthday at a “club” and encouraged Reeves to intervene if he remembered any details differently.

“You came in, grabbed my hand, led me outside and put me on your motorcycle,” he began.

“Oh God,” replied the actor.

Barrymore continued: “And we drove at the breakneck speed of my life. We went and you took me on the trip of a lifetime.

The actress recalled feeling “so free” at the time.

“It was this moment that I remember loving life and being so happy and I appreciate it so much because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling,” he said.

Reeves said he couldn’t remember where he took her for his walk, but Barrymore said she came back to her party “jumping” with joy after he left her.

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections,” in theaters and on HBO Max now. (Warner Bros.)

“I didn’t even think of it as a sweet 16, but now I realize that you can’t have a better sweet 16 than being on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is,” Barrymore said. .

“We probably went fast,” Reeves replied with a smile. Barrymore joked that perhaps he was “irresponsibly quick.”

“Riding a bike is exciting and there is a freedom to it, on those beautiful days,” the actor continued.