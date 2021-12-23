Keanu Reeves and Dwayne Johnson as DC superheroes? It’s possible thanks to ‘Superpets’

Yes OK Keanu reeves is at the peak of success after the premiere of Matrix Resurrection Y John Wick, This is not enough for the actor’s followers, and now he will have a special participation with Dwayne johnson in the film ‘DC League of Superpets‘.

However, fans long for him to soon be part of one of the superhero cinematic universes that have captivated us for years.

In June 2019, Kevin Feige, the chief creative officer of Marvel, revealed that they have frequently spoken with Keanu to discuss what will be the right project for the actor to join the MCU.

However, whoever won (although not in the way that everyone would think) the participation of this actor in his superhero films would be Dc comics.

Krypto, the star of the film, will not be played by Keanu Reeves, but by another great star, Dwayne Johnson, who just shared the first trailer for the film where Reeves’ participation was revealed.

It is not yet confirmed which character will give Keanu life but with whom he will share the screen. Among the stars that will participate in the film is Kevin Hart, who will play Ace the Bat-Hound, the furry companion of Batman and Robin.

Other actors who, like Keanu, have not yet revealed their character such as Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer and Mexican actor Diego Luna.

The premiere will hit the big screen next May 20th of 2022.

Even Dwayne Johnson shared so much on his account Twitter like Instagram, the following publication:

«Ladies, gentlemen and children of ALL AGES, it is a pleasure to INTRODUCE our star-studded cast

@DCSuperPets, @sevenbucksprod + @dccomics = SUPERHERO AND SUPER VILLAIN FUN for you and your families around the world The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change #SUPERPETS ».

DC League of Super-Pets (by its name in Spanish) is an upcoming American comedy film, animated by 3D computer and directed by Jared Stern, based on the DC Comics team Legion of Super-Pets.

Where we will have the opportunity to learn about the adventures of Krypto, who is known mainly for being Superman’s dog, and other pets with superpowers.

The #DCSuperPets are ready to sit, stay, save the world. DC League of Super-Pets will be unleashed in theaters May 2022. pic.twitter.com/D1rCaMSVGf – DC League of Super-Pets (@DCSuperPets) November 23, 2021

