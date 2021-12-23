Katy Perry sets up an ‘escape room’ to give her fans a gift

Today, originality is a virtue that not everyone has, and that is why when an artist does something for the first time, he usually wins, in addition to a handful of good reviews, the honor of creating a school for others to continue with his idea. Well this is what he has done Katy Perry (37) that, instead of announcing the link from which you can buy pre-sale tickets for his concerts, he has decided prepare a fun game for their fans.

Taking advantage of the fact that the album is called ‘Play’, which in addition to playing means playing, wanted to prepare a kind of ‘escape room’ in which his followers had to follow a series of clues to move forward. The first one was in the caption of his latest Instagram post where you can read “What’s under my right shoe? 🔎🎟”.

If we zoom in on the image we can read “look at my left index finger”, so we have no choice but to zoom in on that part of his body to find the next clue: “look at my neck”. If we go there, it will send us again to another place in the photo, specifically to the upper left corner, where the words “look in the glass” are read.

It’s time to look closely in the magnifying glass and that’s when the singer sends us to the last track, her Tumblr profile. By leaving the social network and going there we discovered that Only through the links that she shares in her last photo can you access the pre-sale of tickets for her upcoming concerts, both normal and VIP.

How cool is this?

Lately Katy Perry has been unstoppable, since at the launch of her new album, the tour and her recent motherhood, we must add a new song that premiered just three days ago, ‘Electric’, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the cartoon series Animated ‘Pokemon’.