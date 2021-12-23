Katy Perry exposes her curiosity about JLo and Affleck’s affair

Now if Katy Perry She’s trapped! And the worst thing is that she gave herself away. It turns out that the interpreter of Firework, Dark horse Y I Kissed a Girl apparently made a slight slip in his social networks during his recent trip to Venice.

The interpreter is vacationing in Italy with her partner the actor Orlando Bloom and on June 16 they both decided to share something of their romantic gondola ride, as well as the tour they had through the city of Venice. On its walls of Instagram Both international celebrities revealed a series of photographs and videos about this beautiful couple’s journey, however Katy Perry apparently made a small “mistake” by including in her photographic album apparently “unintentionally”, a snapshot that has been taken viral in recent days about the passionate kiss of singer and actress Jennifer López and actor Ben Affleck.

You’re going to be interested: Katy Perry announces new song ‘Electric’ in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Pokemon

And it is that Katy Perry’s photo album shows her and in the background one of the Venice canals as well as aspects of the city, but when you reach the sixth photograph you can see a screenshot of the moment when Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They are fused in a passionate kiss, which has become viral why the couple resumed their relationship after years apart and particularly shortly after JLo ended the extremism Alex Rodríguez.

So Katy Perry’s photo album seemed to fit everything in with her trip to Italy because even at the end she posted a photograph of her beloved Orlando Bloom reclining in an elegant room with a spectacular ceiling with a mural. However, the snapshot that still did not match this collection of photos is number 6 that of Jennifer López and Affleck.

It was so strange to see that photograph that followers of Katy Perry on Instagram began to question the image in question. Some took it as something of Perry’s humor, while others believed that it was a confusion or that the photograph was lost along with the ones she was going to publish.

On the other hand, there were also Internet users who saw it as an opportunity to generate views and reactions by joking with the image that has been circulating so much on social networks. And it is that sometimes it is common for the Instagram stories of various influencers and artists to include photographs of some other public figure that they admire supporting their publication, perhaps because the snapshot in question is in trend and simply because their publications are varied. But it is not common for this to be done within an album on the Instagram wall, because those are more fixed and personal posts.

Keep reading: Juanito Pantoja looks the most tender on his fourth birthday

Between them is something planned, a game or an oversight for now the singer She continues to enjoy her romantic trip with her beloved and apparently this time they are without their little daughter, in order to enjoy myself, I know a little more as a couple. For his part, Orlando showed a romantic kiss between him and Katy as they passed on a gondola, perhaps it is the kiss that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tried to imitate.