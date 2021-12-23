Kate Winslet told how was the reunion with Leonardo Dicaprio after 3 years without seeing each other – eju.tv

Due to the pandemic they were far apart and when they met they experienced something moving.

Kate Winslet. He spoke of his partner and friend, Leonardo Dicapario. Photo / file Kate Winslet. He spoke of his partner and friend, Leonardo Dicapario. Photo / file

Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio have a friendship relationship of several years and the actress told what happened to her when she saw her Titanic partner again after three years.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Winslet told the British newspaper The Guardian to refer to the meeting with his colleague and friend, implying how deep the bond that unites them is.

Kate, 46, and Leonardo, 47, who have known each other since their 20s after working on the 1997 romance film, had not seen each other for three years due to the pandemic.

How Kate Winslet and Leo Dicaprio met again

They met again when both were in the city of Los Angeles, California. Winslet told The Guardian of the moment: “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life. It’s not that I found myself in New York or that he was in London and had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. ‘

Winslet added that “we have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships worldwideWe have lost each other because of COVID. He is my friend, my great friend. We are united for life.

In “Titanic”, they played one of the most iconic couples in movie history: Rose Dewitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, crossed lovers who met on the tragic boat, in 1912.

Winslet and Dicaprio weren’t friends before filming, but they knew about each other, enough for Kate to get her eye on Leo. In fact, she admitted that when she found out that he had auditioned for that character, she thought, “Oh my God, I want Leo to play that role.”

Then they got along really well and each encounter between the two is marked by mutual affection, something rare in Hollywood.

Will »Mare of Easttown» with Kate Winslet have a second season?

The actress also referred to her work as the protagonist of Mare of Easttown, the award-winning series that he starred in and also produced. When asked if there would be a second season, she answered no «I could confirm anything about that series.

However, he noted that if I were to reprise the role, “These atrocities that have existed in the police force here and in the United States will surely appear in the stories we tell.«.

In relation to the police abuses in the United States that a second season of the series could portray, he said that “you cannot pretend that these things have not happened. It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment in time. It is awful”.

In October of this year, Winslet admitted that she had had “conversations” about a possible second season. from Mare of Easttown from HBO.

At that time he declared that «I honestly don’t have a clear answer. I mean there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the series really surprised us. “. That is, he did not rule out a return of the series.

Mare of Easttown had seven episodes and was centered on The Life of a Small-Town Pennsylvania Police Detective, Mare, who was investigating the allegations of multiple missing young women while struggling with her own personal issues.

Source: www.clarin.com