Kate Winslet reveals emotional reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio in pandemic

Since the premiere of Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship is one of the most beloved in Hollywood. However, like many friends, the coronavirus pandemic got in the way and they spent a long time without seeing each other.

This was revealed by the Oscar winner in a recent interview, where she pointed out his great excitement at seeing his friend again. This, in the middle of what has been a great year for both actors, with two projects that are nominated for the best of the year.

What did Kate Winslet say?

In conversation with The Guardian, Kate Winslet revealed that, as a result of the pandemic, she went more than a year without being able to see Leonardo DiCaprio. It should be remembered that the actor lives in the city of Los Angeles, while she is still in the United Kingdom.

I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him half my life! “Said Kate Winslet about her reunion with the actor. It’s not like I was in New York or that he was walking around London. We had not had a chance to have dinner, have a coffee and catch up »explained the actress about the time that passed.

2021 was the perfect year to meet again. And it is that both Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio returned to the fore thanks to their acclaimed performances. She for her role in Mare of Easttown, where he won the Emmy, and he in the Netflix black comedy, Don’t Look Up.

In fact, they will soon meet again. And is that Both actors received a nomination at the 2022 Golden Globes, so they are expected to attend the ceremony that honors the best of film and television. However, this does not have a defined transmission, after the channels refused to transmit it due to the criticism that the ceremony receives.