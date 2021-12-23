Kate Winslet recalls that she “couldn’t stop crying” when she saw Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart

The social havoc caused by the coronavirus and the pandemic that we continue to suffer has greatly affected interpersonal relationships. Now, it has been Kate winslet which has told him how emotional it was to see again his companion and great friend, Leonardo Dicaprio after three years apart: “I couldn’t stop crying“, confesses Winslet in an interview to ‘The Guardian’.

The face to face of both stars it was in los angeles, and it was especially emotional for the time it took them to meet, according to Winslet herself: “I have known him since the middle of my life! It is not that I have been in New York or that he has been in London and we have had the opportunity to have dinner or a coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we are surprised because of the Covid. It is my friend, a very close friend. We are united for life“, declares the actress.

In fact, coincidences of the profession, one of the most popular films of Kate winslet is ‘Contagion’ from 2011, in which she plays a highly reputable epidemiologist.





Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio | Getty

Before this last meeting, both actors became a worldwide phenomenon due to his roles in the well-known ‘Titanic‘of 1997. And, thanks to their interpretations in the James Cameron film, as Jack and Rose, they became one of the most iconic romantic couples of recent times. The film won 11 Oscars and is the third highest grossing film of all time. Even to this day there is still a debate about whether Jack would fit in the table.

The race of the two interpreters has been marked by its Oscars and while Winslet won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2009 for her performance in ‘The Reader’, DiCaprio won it six years later for her role in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘The Revenant’.

At 46 years old, Kate Winslet has recently delighted us with one of the biggest TV hits of 2021, ‘Mare of Easttown‘, where she plays police officer Mare Sheeran. So far, she has already raised the Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries and is nominated for the Golden Globes or to the Film and Television Critics Awards for this same role.





Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’ | Hbo

Among other issues, the actress commented in the same interview to ‘The Guardian‘that “middle-aged women have long been underrated, disrespected and unfortunate in the film and television community, and now that is changing.”

Winslet is currently wrapping up filming for the ‘Avatar’ sequels, alongside former ‘Titanic’ director James Cameron. While DiCaprio premieres this Christmas the Netflix production ‘Don’t Look Up’, by Adam McKay.

Meanwhile, fans of both actors will have to wait to see them together again on the big screen, as their last joint appearance was in 2008 in the romantic drama ‘Revolutionary Road’, by Sam Mendes.

