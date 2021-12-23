Kate Moss’s famous feather dress was worn by her daughter Lila!

It was the spring of 1998 when Kate moss, the supermodel of the moment, appeared at the Cannes Film Festival on the arm of her then boyfriend Johnny depp sheathed in a great dress that marked history. A dreamy look with a Bardot neckline and striking feathers that perfectly sums up the aesthetics of the time. It was about a little black dress -that piece that popularized Coco Chanel Back in the twenties and with which it is always right – updated to the style of the late 90s; an inspiration that, now, has once again conquered the girls who know the most about fashion … starting with Kate’s own daughter, also a model Lila Moss.









When she rose to the top of the catwalks, Kate Moss’s wardrobe became the best reflection of everything an expert wore at the most exclusive parties on the scene. With this brilliant choice of style that went around the world, strengthened its good position in the industry Until today. There have been a lot of trends, runways and daring designs since then, but this very special black dress won the spot of the ‘Outstanding guest look. ‘ It is the piece that unites elegance and glamor, The one that has not suffered the passage of time and with which you are always right, so it is not surprising that your 19-year-old little girl was inspired by this historical moment for her recent fashion campaign.









The return of the most famous ‘LBD’ of the nineties

Lila has starred in the lookbook of the spring-summer 2022 collection from the italian house Ermanno Scervino in front of the lens of the duo of photographers Luigi & Iango, who have been in charge of recalling the best known and most copied dress of the nineties. The version that its successor has worn is much more striking, a detail typical of Generation ‘Z’ that it shares with other daughters of models such as Iris Law Y Lily rose-depp. On this occasion and according to the brand, the design advocates ‘femininity at its finest’, It is in mini format, it is created from a delicate black handmade lace, its silhouette is very tight -reminiscent of classic corsets- and the strapless neckline. And yes, he’s also bathed in the same kind of feathers his mother debuted at one of the biggest movie dates two decades ago.

With this new installment it seems that we have found who will take over from one of the most acclaimed models in history, And it is that just a few days ago we learned that the young woman is among the candidates to get the coveted title of ‘Model of the Year’, prize racing Naomi campbell, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner among other.