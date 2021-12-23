Judge rejects annulment of Amber Heard’s 100 million lawsuit against Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp fans recently sabotaged The Stand’s audience rating – 80%, the new series featuring Amber Heard, the actor’s ex-wife. Although that probably was not a cause for joy for her, it is the new news that a judge in Virginia has rejected the annulment she was seeking. Depp of the demand he made Amber heard against him for US $ 100 million.

Do not miss: Take advantage of the free DISNEY PLUS subscription trial here

The conflict between the two actors took place after their stormy marriage. Heard accused him of domestic violence and sued him, but they reached an agreement and divorced in 2016. The following year passed relatively normally, but the outbreak of #MeToo in October 2017 caused some in 2018 to criticize Warner Bros. for having a Johnny depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48% despite allegations of domestic violence.

In 2019 Depp fought back with a US $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, with numerous evidence and witnesses seeking to prove that she had been the abuser of the relationship, and in 2020 we witnessed the first part of his legal fight, which began with the judgment against The Sun, a British newspaper that called him a “wife beater”.

We invite you to read: Over 300,000 people didn’t like Amber Heard’s latest YouTube video

A month before we knew the verdict of the trial, the counterclaim of Amber heard against Depp for US $ 100 million, due to the “smear campaign” that had caused a great deal of cyberbullying against her on social media, with petitions to expel her from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

On November 2, it was announced that the court’s verdict was in favor of The Sun, which caused serious problems for the actor, as he was fired from Fantastic Beasts 3 And, according to rumors, his entire career could be in jeopardy if the next trial he loses too. The worst thing about it is that things are not looking good on the horizon, the judge of Virginia Bruce white has expressed that Depp and his lawyer Adam waldman told the media in recent years that Heard lied and never suffered from domestic violence, however:

In light of the #MeToo Movement and the current social climate, falsely claiming abuse would surely hurt one’s reputation. [de la Sra. Heard] In the common estimation of mankind, therefore, this Court finds that the statements contain the ‘thorn’ necessary for an actionable libel suit. Although Mr. Depp’s statements (and those of his attorney) can be understood as his opinion on what happened, these statements nevertheless imply that Mr. Depp did not abuse Ms. Heard. These statements must survive objection because whether Mr. Depp abused Ms. Heard it is a fact that can be shown to be true or false.

Despite the enormous support from fans of Johnny depp, everything indicates that he will lose the next trial against his ex-wife, because during the trial against The Sun He himself was in charge of making it known that he used drugs from a young age and had never stopped, in addition to confessing that when he was drinking and using drugs, he did not remember anything he did the next day. Heard said that during those moments where he had no conscience was when he physically assaulted her.

This news was made with information from Deadline.

You may also be interested in: Another Pirates of the Caribbean actor defends Johnny Depp and asks him to return to the franchise