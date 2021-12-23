Juan Manuel Zárate, 29 years of love for medicine

Juan Manuel Zárate Martínez got involved in medicine almost 30 years ago. His vocation and love to save lives they have turned him into a constant doctor training, always in favor of the patients.

It was in the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) where he learned the “secrets” of medicine and although he still has goals to fulfill in terms of his training, he is convinced that in college he gained the knowledge that allows him to save lives.

“I do not consider myself so bad or so good, but I can nudge any doctor in certain aspects to reassess my knowledge,” he acknowledged.

Juan Manuel assures that although many consider that enter the Faculty of Medicine at BUAP it’s complicated, how difficult is go out to work and realize that there is still a long way to go.

“It is not so difficult to enter, at that time it was not so complicated because if you had the knowledge based on what you wanted and if you had a vocation there was no problem, you would go alone the entire career,” he said.

The general practitioner recognized that the first clash with reality it happens when the graduate does not have immediate job success And then you need to break stone, build a portfolio of clients and, above all, practice medicine for the people.

“It costs a bit of work, you have the idea that leaving the university you will find work immediately and that is a lie, you face not having a professional license at the moment, fighting with the competition, who are the fellow graduates, and not having the experience, because not all of them give you the opportunity to practice the profession as such ”, he highlighted.

The doctor, who works in a private clinic in the Guadalupe Hidalgo neighborhood, explained that the union is closed and entering a public institution is quite complicated.

“Unfortunately the finger, the little help, the family member who helps you counts a lot, when it is not like that the possibility is almost nil. In the private sphere, the main thing is to hold the jog, you must have experience to handle patients ”, he stressed.

Unlike the public consultation, on the private can find an easier job, but that means getting around inclement weather like low wages Y few patients.

“Finding such a job is easy in a certain aspect, the difficult thing is to keep it, because financially you hope to earn millions and it is not like that and you must have a vocation to endure a little and generate your own portfolio of patients,” he stressed.

The doctor commented that when get out of college many consider that they already have the means to exercise, but that is not all.

“We think that when we go out we know everything, but the truth is that we do not know anything, maybe you will finish the book, but based on experience you realize that the books say what should be, but in a certain aspect it is not what that you will take with the experience ”.

GRADUATE BUAP

Dr. Zárate Martínez he joined the BUAP in 1992, With thousand 300 students to the Medicine area, when the change from semester to annual plan was generated.

The hours were extreme because they took up to 15 subjects during the day. However, the in-depth teaching benefited him, as he has no problem with the trainings today.

“It was difficult to keep up with the trot, but I believe that generations of annual and semester plans have endured an update in medicine, because right now the doctors do not give one to the poor,” he stressed.

The doctor recommended aspiring Medicine at BUAP that they train themselves, that they look for information beyond what teachers give them and that they try support guards, night shifts so they get real knowledge.

Regretted that some current doctors do not want to learn more or strain while practicing.

PANDEMIC, A WATERFALL IN HIS CAREER

The Covid-19 pandemic made a difference in his career, as he took it from understand how the virus acted to follow up in recovery and even experience it firsthand.