Jonathan Dos Santos will sign a two-year agreement with América

America will announce the youngest of the dos Santos brothers between Thursday and Friday as its second reinforcement for the Clausura 2022

In the environment of Jonathan dos Santos they already take his arrival to America as a fact, although the club proceeds with caution pending the medical examination and the signing of the contract.

Two sources consulted by ESPN they assured this medium that the youngest of the Dos Santos brothers and the board of América reached a definitive agreement on Wednesday which will join Jona with the Eagles for 2022.

Everything indicates that it is a matter of time for Jonathan Dos Santos to be officially announced with America Imago7

“It is 100 percent confirmed. Jonathan will be a Club América player ”, he told ESPN one of the informants.

Another source added that the contract of the former Los Angeles Galaxy player will be for two years with America, although this information is not official yet. At the club they only hope that the 31-year-old footballer passes the rigorous physical and medical examinations so that he can stamp his signature on the azulcrema team.

The former Barcelona and Villarreal footballer, who is free after a five-year stint at the Galaxy, agreed with the president of América, Santiago Baños, the terms of his contract, salary, goal bonuses and commissions to his representative, For this reason, his arrival at El Nido is getting closer and closer, only six months after his brother Giovani dos Santos left after completing a two-year stint with the azulcrema team.

In case everything goes according to plan, America will announce Jonathan dos Santos between Thursday and Friday as its second reinforcement for the Clausura 2022, after the definitive purchase of the Chilean midfielder Diego Valdés.