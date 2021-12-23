Jonathan dos Santos is America’s new player

Jonathan dos Santos arrives at América as a free player, from LA Galaxy, and will live his first experience in Liga MX

Mexican midfielder Jonathan dos Santos has been officially announced as a new player for América, who comes to the club after five years in the MLS and will play for the first time in Mexican football.

The also former player of the Barcelona Y Villarreal arrives as a free player, after ending his contract with LA Galaxy a few weeks ago.

Jonathan dos Santos ESPN

Through their social networks, the group directed by Santiago Solari welcomed the younger brother of Giovani dos Santos, who left the club last summer after an irregular step that did not allow him to consolidate as a club figure and currently does not have a team.

Dos Santos, 31, became one of the Galaxy’s top references for his work in midfield, although he never guided the team to the United States championship.

Due to his experience in the ‘Old Continent’ and being a regular member in the calls of Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team, Jonathan is expected to be a key piece in Solari’s scheme, who for the Clausura 2022 is obliged to fight for the title after being eliminated in the quarterfinals in the last two tournaments.

In the 2021 MLS season, Jonathan dos Santos played 26 games and scored only one touchdown. In the summer, Dos Santos was one of the Mexican players to play in the Gold Cup.

Thus, The former Barcelona player fulfills his dream of playing in America, a club that will show off a strong midfield for the Clausura 2022 together with Pedro Aquino and Richard Sánchez.