JLo wants to protect his fortune and prepares a tough prenup for Ben Affleck

The rumors of a wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grow. According to sources close to the couple for Us Weekly magazine, the “Bronx Diva” seeks to protect her fortune at all costs and sign a Prenuptial agreement before taking the big step.

According to the aforementioned publication, the director wants to propose to his girlfriend, with whom he revived an affair after 17 years apart, but she will not say yes until her fortune is protected. “He wants to solve this,” the informant told the publication.

The Latin star is madly in love with Ben, but she and the actor are waiting until their lawyers finalize a prenup before taking the next step, and it hasn’t been easy. “It’s a complicated process and it’s proving a bit stressful.”

“The bottom line is that Jennifer is worth more than Ben, so it’s obvious that she wants to protect her finances and investments.” The 52-year-old singer’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 400 million, while Affleck’s is USD 150 million.

The source added that the 49-year-old Oscar winner is also consulting his legal team: “Ben is not going to ask for anything that is not his, but he is not going to give up his rights to investments that they are likely to make together.”

“It’s great for them to be in love, but they both need to protect their considerable fortunes. The sooner this is done, they can take the next step. No one doubts that they will be engaged in the near future, “the insider added to Us Weekly.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in April, shortly after JLo broke up with Alex Rodríguez after four years of relationship. The couple – nicknamed “Bennifer” – were engaged in 2002, but it split into 2004 after canceling their wedding.

However, this second time seems to be going well. While they reach an agreement on the matter of the prenup, the couple are already preparing their move togetheras they were recently spotted visiting mansions for sale in Los Angeles.

Since they resumed their romance, the relationship between them has been consolidated at a dizzying rate. The singer and the director have become inseparable. In one more step in their relationship, JLo left Miami and moved to Los Angeles to be close to Ben.

In a recent interview, J.Lo confessed to being in his prime. “I’m super happy. I’ve never been better. I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life ”, the Latin star shared while promoting her latest song, “Cambia el Paso”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival (Reuters)

The second round of J.Lo and Ben began in February, when she was filming her new movie in the Dominican Republic and was going through a serious crisis with Rodriguez. During the weeks of filming, the singer and the director began to talk to each other and when she returned to Los Angeles they had several secret dates at her mansion. The romance was finally confirmed when they were photographed during a brief getaway they made to Montana.

Ben and Jennifer made their big comeback to the Red carpet of Venice Film Festival earlier this month. They posed together in front of the Lido Cinema Palace, bringing out their best smiles, kissing and whispering things in their ears, while the photographers tried to capture every moment of the couple of the moment.

Lopez received her boyfriend’s love and support at Global Citizens Live in New York on Saturday. After his presentation, the singer was seen holding the actor’s hand as they left the event that took place in Central Park. A day later, the couple went for a walk through the streets of Manhattan and were more than in love before the flashes of the paparazzi.

