Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite their children to go to the amusement park

Two months ago Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world when they were caught having a secret date. Rumors about a possible romance now that both were single were soon confirmed with photographs in which they were seen holding hands and kissing. The couple has not separated and they are more and more in love. The last proof that everything is going smoothly is that they have been seen in an amusement park accompanied by their children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were a couple in 2002 and, after getting engaged, they separated in 2004. Each one began their lives on their own and both formed their respective families. She with singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins Max and Emme, and he with actress Jennifer Garner, from whose marriage Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were born.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, kissing at the Latin Grammy gala in Las Vegas Other sources

Now that the singer and the actor have come out again, their family plans are increasing. And proof of this is the picture that could be seen last Friday at the Universal Studio in Los Angeles in which the couple was accompanied by JLO’s children and the youngest of the interpreter’s offspring.

This is the first time that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s children, or at least one of them, have come together publicly. Like a big family, the five spent a fun day at the amusement park, enjoying themed areas like Springfield in The Simpsons, Jurassic World or The Wizaring World by Harry Potter.

The singer and the actor also hired a private VIP tour very popular among celebrities who want to visit the facilities at their own pace. The images, which are already circulating on networks and have been published in various international media, give an idea of ​​how serious things are between the two artists.

At the end of their day at the amusement park, Ben Affleck left his son at his mother’s house and, according to some witnesses, the couple and JLo’s twins went to the airport to spend together the weekend of April 4. July.