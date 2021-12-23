Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a relationship (nothing secret) by e-mail

The reconciliation of Ben Affleck (49) Y Jennifer Lopez (52) has undoubtedly been one of the great surprises of the year because even though Alex Rodriguez rumors of infidelity were haunting her, few expected that she break their engagement with the former baseball player, much less that he made a big ‘remember’ and hooked up again weeks later with his old love.

However, the actor himself had confirmed last year that they never completely disappeared from their respective lives. Did it in a interview that has resurfaced now, in which he also assured that JLo should have been nominated for an Oscars for her work as an actress and producer in the film ‘The scammers of Wall Street’.

“We speak periodically and I have great respect for her. It’s incredible that she has one of the biggest hits of the year at 50. It’s crazy,” Ben told the New York Times newspaper, and the author of the report, Brooks Barnes, This is how he shared it on Twitter:

Those words, now rescued in ‘White Ants’ mode (you know, the “the past always comes back …”) come to confirm the rumors that the two continued to exchange e-mails before Jennifer canceled her wedding with Alex and that their sudden escape to Montana last May hadn’t been their first reunion in a long time. “I keep in touch with her periodically,” Ben said, “and I have a lot of respect for her.”

Of course, these people, who met and fell in love in a romantic movie, maybe what they need is someone to write the script for their own story, because tell me if this falling in love on a set, having separate lives for years, Emailing each other as if it were this 2004 and ending up meeting again does not sound like asking for tickets and popcorn and being told with a soundtrack of Sixpence None the Richer, with Chris Evans in the role of Ben, of course.