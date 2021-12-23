Jennifer Lawrence teaches pregnant fashion classes with sequin bodycon dress

Jennifer Lawrence has become a benchmark for fashion for pregnant women with every look we’ve seen.

And is that He has worn his ‘baby bump’ with the most elegant, modern, sexy and comfortable clothes, giving classes for pregnant women.

The famous was promoting her new movie in recent weeks Don’t look up where do you share with Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio.

For each event, the remembered Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games dazzled with her sophisticated outfits, looking beautiful and perfect in her advanced pregnancy.

Jennifer Lawrence wears her ‘baby bump’ in a tight sequin dress

For one of the film’s promotions, the actress wore a fitted maxi dress that allowed her to show off her tummy with class and style.

It was a garment in white and with sequins, with thin straps that she wore with white stilettos, and her hair was loose with relaxed waves.

It is a look that any pregnant woman can copy for this Christmas or New Year, and dazzle, without feeling self-conscious.

“But how beautiful is this woman”, “she is the perfect pregnant woman”, “her tummy shows off, I love it”, “she is a goddess”, “what a beautiful and elegant pregnant woman”, and “I love this dress. looks very sexy “, were some of the comments on networks.

For the premiere of the film, the actress also dazzled wearing a Nude maxi dress with silver glitters and transparencies, plus a cape.

We also saw her exuding elegance and style with a Black midi dress with white dots with long sleeves and square neckline.

This garment was combined with some black stilettos, and she wore her hair down in wavy, thick waves.

Jennifer proves that she is the queen of fashion, even during her pregnancy, and imposes the most elegant trends to say goodbye to the year in style.