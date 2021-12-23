Jennifer Garner reappears triumphantly after Ben Affleck’s comments

A good smile can become the best tool to turn the page. And if you don’t believe it, you just have to see Jennifer garner. Undaunted by the comments that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck made last week about their marriage, nor the correction he wanted to make later, the actress has shown her best side in life, as she usually does. After that commented Affleck interview with Howard Stern, Jennifer had only been seen in some distant paparazzi images, differently from the actor who took the floor again to say that his statements had been misinterpreted. Showing that she is going through a great moment and these details do not change, Jennifer appeared simply radiant in the Christmas special that has been made from the White House.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Jennifer Lopez clarifies how she feels after Ben Affleck’s comments about her ex Jennifer Garner

The photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck that have given a lot to talk about

“Hosting In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season for PBS, alongside my friend, the First Lady, was an absolute honor. Filled with season favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your party season, I promise, ”Jennifer wrote alongside an image of her posing at the White House.

But if her good spirits and big smile captivated, the glamorous look she wore for the occasion went unnoticed by no one. As if she wanted to remember those times of Jacquie Kennedy and her elegance, the actress wore a beautiful green dress – the perfect shade for the Christmas season – with a structured silhouette and a volume knee-length skirt that was adorned with a belt with a shaped buckle. bow tie, by Oscar de la Renta. The final touch was given by his elegant black shoes with rhinestone details from the signature Roger Vivier with an approximate price of $ 34,000 Mexican pesos. In addition to that, as could be seen in the stories of his glam squad, he wore a red coat at times, as in his meeting with Jill Biden, the host of the night.

VIEW GALLERY



JLo and Ben Affleck’s unexpected encounter with Jennifer Garner in Malibu

What Ben Said About His Marriage

It was during an interview at The Howard Stern Show as part of promoting his film Tender Bar he said: “We probably would have ended up hanging ourselves. I’d probably still be drinking… Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave for my kids, but I’m not happy, what can I do?’. And what I did was have a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution ”. The actor went on to say, “In the end, we tried, we tried, we tried because we have kids, but we both felt like we didn’t want this to be the model of marriage our kids see.”

Given the many negative reactions that his words provoked, the actor spoke again about it, now during an interview with Jimmy kimmel. “I went and said how much we respect each other, we care about each other and about our children, we put them first. Now they say that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage, simply They left me as the worst, the most insensitive, stupid and terrible type. They hurt my feelings”. For her part, on all this situation, Jennifer Garner has kept completely away from the controversy, never spoke about it and simply let it pass publicly, reappearing in this Christmas special. Before this, on his social networks he had simply shared funny clips from social networks and had participated in a meditation live.

VIEW GALLERY







