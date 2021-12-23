Jennifer Garner, former Ben Affleck, broke the silence and spoke about Jennifer Lopez

Garner and Affleck were married for ten years Photo: Getty Images

Ben affleck He has not been a man of many romances, some of his girlfriends were: Gwyneth paltrow, Lindsay Shookus, Ana de Armas and Jennifer garner, with the latter has been the only marriage he has had. It is precisely the opinion of Garner, who was his wife for ten years and is the mother of his three children, that Ben always takes into account when it comes to important decisions. And it is that Garner, more than his ex, has become the actor’s great emotional support.

Although they recently separated, the couple had problems and the relationship went through conflicts of various kinds, some of them related to his addiction to gambling and alcohol and the repeated opportunities that she gave him, over time they have become great friends. It is said that what really worries Jennifer is that her children have their father close by and for that reason, she makes sure that Ben is emotionally well, in fact, the couple lives very close in their respective mansions in California.

When Ben was dating Ana de Armas, he received the blessing not only from his mother, who lives in Atlanta, but also from Garner. Now that Affleck has returned to his love affair with Jennifer Lopez, with whom she was before meeting and marrying Garner, many wonder what one of the most influential people in the life of the actor who played Batman thinks about the rebirth of Bennifer.

The doubt was cleared in a recent broadcast of the program Entertainment tonight, which indicated that a source close to Garner assured that she is calm and pleased seeing that her ex is radiant. “You can say that he is happy,” said the relative, emphasizing that if Ben is well, he will transmit that same feeling of well-being to his children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Hence, did not mind letting the three of them go a few days ago to an amusement park, Universal Studios Hollywood, in the company of the twins of JLo, Max and Emme.

Garner is not a woman of grudges or rumors, said the source and reinforced: “The families of J. Lo and Ben are getting along very well and are making an effort to take things easy when it comes to their children.”

The new boyfriends, who are just now spending time at her house in the Hampstons, in New York, have agreed to give their children quality time. A few weeks ago, for example, Ben was seen alongside his ex-wife Garner at the graduation of Seraphine Rose Elizabeth, who was out of elementary school.