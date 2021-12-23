Jennifer Aniston was replaced in the middle of the episode of Friends and nobody noticed

After all these years and so many repetitions, mistakes and Easter eggs are still seen in Friends, and the last one is wonderful.

During season nine episode 15, “The One With The Assault,” Jennifer Aniston was replaced by an understudy while her character Rachel was still in the shot, and the understudy wasn’t even wearing the same outfit.

The bug was spotted by fan Jordan D’Amico (more than a decade after the show ended) during a marathon.

“Just a few minutes after the episode, an enthusiastic Rachel runs into Monica’s apartment to tell Joey that she got an audition with the famous and fictional actor Leonard Hayes, played by Jeff Goldblum,” she wrote in RecentHeard.

“The three friends admit to admiring the actor for his cell phone commercials in which he starred alongside a monkey.

“Monica enthusiastically says that maybe the monkey will be at the audition. Joey reacts by saying, “Don’t make me more nervous than I already am!” and sits down again.

“It’s at this point that … BAM!”

Apparently, it’s not the first time in the show that this has happened either:

This continuity bug threatens to prove more annoying to fans than all the other mysteries of Friends. We reached out to the creators to find out what happened.

