JC Chávez Jr attacked Canelo Álvarez for his new rival: “He lacks pants”

Julio César Chávez attacked Canelo Álvarez (Photos: Instagram / @ canelo / @ jcchavezjr)

Saul Canelo Álvarez set himself the clear objective of get the fifth world crown in a different division. To achieve this, he will challenge the monarch of the World Boxing Council (CMB) in cruiser weight. Although the challenge is ambitious, due to the notable difference with its usual division, the decision has been criticized by numerous characters. Among all of them, an old acquaintance from Guadalajara stood out, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I consider that “Pants are missing” to face better rivals.

“(Canelo wants) that, at least for the moment, people think that he is the best Mexican of all time. Possibly it could be in qualities, but it is not in pants because it does not have the guts to face anyoneAnyway, with Golovkin three times, with me twice, with whoever people want. It is a circle that they have, but there are details that remain and do not make it the idol that it should be, “he revealed in an interview with TV Boxing.

Laughing, the son of Grand Mexican Champion assured that, by winning his fifth world belt, it will be just as good as Jorge Naughty Maple, who obtained the same achievement. Later, the boxer took more seriousness in the answer and stressed that being one of the best, Canelo “You don’t have the need to do that” and it should face more demanding challenges.

Julio César Chávez assured that Canelo must fight against the rivals requested by the fans (Photo: AP)

“Why is he fighting to win the single division titles to be absolute? because he made boxing history and then he comes to fight with a bad guy from another division who he has a chance to beat. (There he is showing) that what he speaks with what he thinks is not coherent. If you want to be the best ever must go step by step, winning the titles in each division and beating the best “.

Although the next rival is not yet defined, the Junior talked about the man Eddy Reynoso mentioned at the 59th Annual WBC Convention, that is, Ilunga Makabu, current champion by said body. He considered that, despite dominating his division, “he is not in the class of the best in the world. He is a champion nothing more, even a full weight (…) It is very difficult for this boy (to succeed)just by looking at his face, we saw it, it is not going to beat you. Let’s be realistic”.

According to the ranking made by ESPN, with a record of 26 wins and a single loss, Makabu is the fourth best exponent in the category. Throughout his professional career, the native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has defeated 25 of his rivals via knockout, so it is highly effective in resolving your lawsuits ahead of time.

The plan for the man from Guadalajara is to challenge the winner of the fight between Thabiso Mchunu and Ilunga Makabu (Photo: Instagram / @ ilungamakabu.official / @ canelo / Twitter / @ Power987Sport)

Their physical qualities, naturally, are typical of a boxer moving between 175 and 200 pounds, that is, between 79.4 and 90.7 kilograms of body weight. Has a height of 1.83 meters which allow it to have a range of 188 centimeters. With this, he exceeds the 1.75 meters with 76.2 kilograms that the Guadalajara boxer registered in his most recent match against Caleb Plant.

Meanwhile, the other possible rival is Thabiso Mchunu. In his case, with a record of 23 wins and five losses, is found two steps below Makabu. In that sense, he will seek a victory that will catapult him among the 200 pound monarchs, as well as boost his career in case he manages to be the designated fighter of Canelo Alvarez.

“All Mexicans should be proud that Canelo It is the best in the world and everything he’s done, but really leave that bad taste in your mouth that he just hits. He is always the strongest and we have never seen him on equal terms with other rivals (…) Mayweather and Pacquiao sell much more fighting with anyone, while Canelo he does not sell more because he does not dare or, at least, not with those who are of his type “, he sentenced.

