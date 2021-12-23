Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco retires from soccer in Guatemala

Javier Orozco announced his retirement from professional football after his time with the team Xelajú MC from Guatemala. The 34-year-old Mexican striker last played the Opening Tournament 2021 of the Guatemala National Football League.

The Mexican team was eliminated in the quarterfinals on December 19 after drawing 1-1 on aggregate against Municipal; the previously mentioned team advanced for better position in the table.

His record in this competition was five goals and two yellow cards in 22 games.

The words of the ‘Chuletita’ after his retirement

The ‘Chuletita’ Orozco did something different than what is used by the Mexican soccer player. Undoubtedly, the Chapin country is not a recurring destination for the national player, however, the Cruz Azul youth squad decided to do things differently.

“I decided to come to Guatemala because I always wanted to get out of Mexico and see other cultures. I wanted to know what it was like to play in another country and I decided to come here because it is a neighboring country, football is improving a lot, renowned coaches have come to Guatemala and believe me it has been nice. The journey has been quite good, but I feel like I already gave what I had to give ”Javier Orozco in an interview for the FutVox Direct Shot podcast

Within his statements, he took the opportunity to give ‘thanks to football’, a profession he carried out for more than 13 years.

“They told me that when I had my children I would understand life a little more and believe me it has changed me for the better. Seeing him smile is the most beautiful thing in my life and now I want to dedicate myself to him. I officially decide to thank soccer because it is something precious that God sent me to be a soccer player ”Javier Orozco in an interview for the FutVox Direct Shot podcast

Teams in which ‘Chuletita’ Orozco played

Without a doubt, ‘Chuletita’ will be a forward remembered by the fans, both for his time in various Mexican soccer teams, as well as for his time with the Aztec National Team.

Seven were the teams where the battering ram played:

-Blue Cross

-Santos Laguna

-Jaguars of Chiapas

-Red Sharks of Veracruz

-Tampico Madero

-Cancún FC

-Xelajú (Guatemala)