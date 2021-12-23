Javier Bardem begins filming “Being The Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman

Amazon Studios announced this Monday that the filming of “Being The Ricardos”, the new film from the director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (“The West Wing”) and that will feature as protagonists Javier Bardem Y Nicole Kidman.

Bardem and Kidman will play the Cuban-American couple in this film Desi arnaz and the american Lucille Ball, who triumphed with television comedy “I Love Lucy”(1951-1957).

“The film takes place during a week of filming for ‘I Love Lucy’, from the group reading of the script on Monday to filming in front of live audiences on Friday, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage, “Amazon said in a statement.

Along with Bardem and Kidman, actors such as JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat Y Jake lacy.

“Being the Ricardos’ is a drama about the people responsible for making one of the most famous comedies on television,” detailed Sorkin.

“I look forward to working with Nicole, Javier, JK, Nina and the rest of our great cast,” he added.

Sorkin is one of the most prestigious authors on the contemporary audiovisual scene thanks to his passionate and brilliant scripts for series such as “The West Wing” (1999-2006) and “The Newsroom” (2012-2014), and films such as “A Few Good Men “(1992),” The Social Network “(2010) and” Steve Jobs “(2015).

Winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for “The Social Network”, Sorkin also tried his hand at directing with “Molly’s Game” (2017) and the very recent “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020), which received six nominations. It is listed as one of the main candidates for the Oscars to be held on April 25.

Bardem won the Oscar for best supporting actor for “No Country for Old Men” (2007) and the new version of “Dune” is pending release with Denis Villeneuve as the filmmaker and Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist.

Finally, Kidman, winner of the statuette for best actress for “The Hours” (2002), presented in 2020 the series “The Undoing” in Hbo and the musical “The Prom” in Netflix.

