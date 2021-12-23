Jaime Lozano wants to bring a Chivas de Guadalajara player to MLS

Jaime lozano is one of the coaches who are ‘raffling’ the clubs the most in this pass market. The winner of the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics He left the Olympic team to join a team that would allow him to follow the line of growth in his new career as a technical director.

Hence, several clubs in the Liga MX and MLS have been interested in his services, but in recent weeks they have been those of the Houston dynamo those who would have more advanced negotiations to stay with the ‘Jimmy’. And in those conversations, the name of Chivas de Guadalajara.

And it is that according to Univisión Deportes, one of Lozano’s requests to the Dynamo board is the hiring of Alexis vega, a player whom he already had under his command at the Olympic event. The Mexican forward still has not renewed his contract with Chivas and there are many who have been haunting the orbit of the gunner.

Vega’s contract expires in December 2022, and from Chivas approaches have been tried to extend the link between the parties, but it was the player’s agent who has put off the Flock with the intention of ‘placing’ its represented in some club in Europe.

From Chivas they do not contemplate the sale of their maximum figure in the squad, but if the renewal is impossible, they would accept a sum close to 10 million dollars to agree to negotiate for their player, an amount that those of the Dynamo could have in mind to fulfill his first wish to Lozano.