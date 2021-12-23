Jack Nicholson lived his entire life with a dark secret that his family kept from him for years.

Jack nicholson He has starred in dozens of successful films, his talents shining in front of the camera on countless occasions to transform ideas into impressive stories. His astonishing capacity for interpretation catapulted him to the Olympus of world cinema actors.

Of course, he never imagined that he himself would be the character of an intricate, complex story full of enigmas and mysteries. Yes, Jack he lived his entire existence, or a large part, under the influence of a painful family lie.

Nicholson grew up and developed with the fervent belief that his parents were Ethel may Y John nicholson. However, that simple everyday situation actually implied a curtain that hid a deception, a pact to hide a painful truth.

What happened? For dozens of years, Nicholson she understood that June was her older sister, until one day, when she had already died, like her alleged parents, the revelation came that touched everything in her reality. A confession shook his world.

When the actor was 37 years old, his younger sister Lorraine sat him down and related a situation that he never imagined, an impressive plot. It turns out that June was her mother and that Ethel Y John his grandparents. Yes, his own family lied to him for decades.

The justification for this deception is included in the fact that June She became pregnant at 17, at a time when the canons were not current and this young woman wanted to create a career in dance and acting. For those she could not raise as a single mother, so her parents assumed the upbringing of little Jack.

What is striking is that Nicholson himself decided to lock up all this mystery as well. Just in 2019 and in the context of the documentary of his life “Dr. Jack and Mr. Nicholson ” he dared to reveal his truth to the world. Incredible.

Jack evidenced a different reading of the lie they lavished on him and explained: “If June or Ethel had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a nickel from anyone and I have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-sufficiency imperative ”.

So far from falling into hatred, anger, indignation, Nicholson he appreciated his mother’s strength to give him a chance to live. Of course, she could never find out who her real father was, and she wasn’t interested in finding him either.

