ITunes ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, December 22

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that point, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

Four. The Grinch

Every year at Christmas, the locals disturb their peaceful solitude with increasingly excessive, bright and noisy celebrations. When the Whos declare that they are planning a triple Christmas for that year, the Grinch realizes that there is only one way to regain some peace and silence: to steal Christmas. To do this, he decides to pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, getting a very peculiar reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, in Who Village, a sweet little girl named Cindy-Lou, overflowing with Christmas spirit, plans with her friends to catch Santa Claus during his visit on Christmas Eve to thank him for helping her hard-working mother. However, as the magical night approaches, his good intentions threaten to collide with those of the much more wicked Grinch. Will Cindy-Lou be able to fulfill her wish to meet Santa Claus? Will the Grinch put an end to the Whos’ Christmas revelry once and for all?

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but interrupts the new villain Vulture in his daily routine and, with him, the most important of Peter’s life will begin to be threatened .

7. The last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, the former accusing the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Charles VI decides that the best way to solve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

9. Spencer

Lady Di biopic that tells the story of a crucial weekend in the early 90s, when Princess Diana – named Diana Frances Spencer – decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working and that she needed to deviate from a path. who had put her in the front row to one day be queen .. The drama takes place over three days, on one of her last Christmas holidays at the House of Windsor on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

10. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated as an elf there, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. However, she manages to find her father, Walter (James Caan), a children’s book publisher addicted to work and money who is on Santa’s blacklist. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

