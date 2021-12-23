ITunes ranking in Argentina: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Wednesday, December 22

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. iTunes He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Argentina.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

Argentina.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that point, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

3. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

Four. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

5. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but interrupts the new villain Vulture in his daily routine and, with him, the most important of Peter’s life will begin to be threatened .

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

8. Prisoners of Ghostland

On the treacherous city border of Samurai Town, an unscrupulous bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is freed from jail by a wealthy warlord known as The Governor (Bill Moseley) to find Bernice (Sofia Boutella). , his adoptive granddaughter, who disappeared without a trace. To ensure that he keeps his word, the thief is forced to wear a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days. In his adventure he will seek not only to find the girl, but also to redeem himself from his sins.

9. Spider-Man: A New Universe

In a parallel universe where Peter Parker has died, a high school boy named Miles Morales is the new Spider-Man. However, when mob boss Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) builds the “Super Collider” he brings in an alternate version of Peter Parker who will try to teach Miles how to be a better Spider-Man. But he will not be the only Spider-Man to enter this universe: 4 alternate versions of Spider-Man will appear and seek to return to his universe before all reality collapses.

10. Carlota’s web

Wilbur, a pig who lives on a farm, learns that his possible final destination is to end up on a table plate. Determined not to have such a fatal outcome, he devises a plan with his friend the spider Charlotte. Adaptation of a children’s best-seller, written by EB White and illustrated by Garth Williams, of enormous success throughout the world. To date, more than 45 million copies have been sold worldwide and it has been translated into 23 languages.

