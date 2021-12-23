“It’s one of the noblest professions”: Reese Witherspoon gets emotional talking about her mother’s job

U.S-. Reese witherspoon was as a guest in The Drew Barrymore Show for a special show where the entire audience was made up of nurses, and she couldn’t help but get emotional talking about her mother. The actress recounted the heroic acts that her mother Betty had as a nurse throughout her life, and used the moment to honor the professionals present.

“Tell me about your mom,” he said drew Barrymore to Witherspoon, to which she replied: “My God, you’re going to make me cry.” “I was talking to my mom on the phone when her producer called and said the whole audience was full of nurses, and my mom and I started crying. Because being raised by a nurse, I think my mother has infinite compassion, “said the actress.

“My mother worked night shifts, she worked weekends, so I had to take care of myself a little bit; my brother and I made dinner and everything. She was so tired, but she loved her patients. She did labor and delivery, did neonatal intensive care. I would bring donuts to her and the other nurses, “she recalled. Witherspoon.

The actress commented that she has always been “in awe of her mother’s infinite compassion for other people,” and then turned to nurses in general. “And that is how I feel every time I see a nurse because I believe that dedicating your life to caring for people is one of the noblest professions that exist. Thank you for your incredible work, taking care of people in this difficult time, “he said. Witherspoon.

Witherspoon she also reflected on the care actors receive compared to nurses and other front-line workers. “My father was a doctor, my mother was a nurse, I have seen my mother save lives. Her best friend had a serious accident when we were very little, and I saw her resuscitate her on the side of a road. We do not focus and highlight the people who do the hard, difficult job of saving lives, “said the actress.