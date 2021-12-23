“It was not the future of Xbox Live that we envisioned”

It happened after the video that went viral where a streamer is insulted by her Halo Infinite team.

One of the designers of the first Xbox console, Seamus blackley, responded to a video posted by a Halo Infinite player, which became popular in a very short time, where we can hear insults that she received from her team, referring to her gender.

It is possible to clean these environments. You have to do itSeamus blackleyBlackley, after seeing the video of the streamer Grenade Queen published on social networks, mentioned that this “needs to end”. The former designer explains that it takes the cooperation of console gamers, developers and distributors to make a difference. “This is not the future of Xbox Live that we envision,” he added.

Grenade Queen did not remain silent after the situation she experienced, because together with the video she decided to share to the world, she commented a little more about the small footage that we can see. “No woman should deal with this if they are having a bad game against decent players,” said the player. According to her, what we see in the footage is just a fragment of all the insults he received.

The Grenade Queen video, which already has more than 600,000 views, shows how two members of her team begin to insult her, saying that the game is “not for her”, and that she should take her clothes off on Twitch. “Have you noticed that the Master Chief has never been a woman?” Says one of them.

Blackley has commented that none of this is new, and knows that those affected are furious that no one has done anything in a long time. “That only motivates me more … it is possible to clean these environments”, express. “It has to be done.”

