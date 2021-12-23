Is this how Kris Jenner really feels about Pete Davidson?

The alleged relationship of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson It seems to be thriving, if its recent outings are any indication.

On December 18, Davidson Y Kim made the most of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s night off, who canceled most of his activities amid rising COVID-19 infections, as reported People.

The couple went to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” before heading to the Angelinas Ristorante from Staten Island for a cozy Italian dinner, where they were joined Scott disick, former partner of the older sister of Kim, Kourtney Kardashian.

The restaurant took to its Instagram to thank Kim and Davidson for having dinner with them sharing two photos of the celebrities posing with the alleged owners. “Thanks Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and others for dining at Angelina’s last night, “the Dec. 19 post titled.

Kim and Davidson have been romantically linked since October, when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” and kissed him during a skit of Jasmine and Aladdin, via Entertainment tonight. Later that month, Kim and Davidson were seen holding hands as they rode together on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm, according to People .

While they haven’t directly addressed the relationship, apparently They have not denied it, nor do they seem too determined to hide it. Now, ahead of the holidays, they show no signs of slowing down, with reports suggesting that Kim He invited Davidson to spend the holidays with her, to the delight of her family, particularly her mother, Kris jenner.

Kris Jenner loves Pete Davidson

The clan Kardashian-Jenner He is known for doing his best with his Christmas celebrations every year, and 2021 will be no different. Kim kardashian extended an invitation to her supposed boyfriend, Pete davidson, who is said to have accepted, as AND! News reported on December 18.

They’re both happy about it, but not as happy as Kris jenner. “She is very excited to have him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” a source told AND! News. But Kris she is not the only member of the family Kardashian-Jenner that approves of Kim’s relationship with “Saturday Night Live” comedian. “The whole family is a fan of Pete and would love to spend a vacation with him, “added the source.

While the two will reportedly spend Christmas in California with loved ones from Kim, it is said that they also plan to be together in 2022. “Kim and Pete they have a lot of upcoming plans and things are going very well, “the source told AND! News. “She has even considered going to support him in Miami for the New Year. He has told her that would love for her to be there “.

Kim and Davidson seem to be getting closer each day, but reportedly Kim is in no rush to have a serious relationship, according Us Weekly. His priority remains his family and clarifying the details of his divorce from Kanye West. “She is not focused on dating at the moment,” another source told Us Weekly.