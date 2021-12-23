Iron Man actor’s father Robert Downey Jr. dies at 85

The father of Robert Downey Jr., actor who gave life to Hombre de Hierro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died Wednesday morning at age 85 in New York, according to information from the Daily News. Robert Downey Sr. faced a battle against the disease of Parkinson’s and finally the July 7, 2021 lost his life While sleeping.

According to the portal, Robert Downey Sr. had a birthday last month and faced Parkinson’s disease for 5 years. His wife Rosemary rogers He was present while the actor and filmmaker also passed away.

Related news

Who is Robert Downey Sr.?

Originally from New York, Robert Downey Sr. was born on June 24, 1936 and was married three times. His first wife was Elsie Ann Downey, with whom he procreated Allyson Downey and Robert Downey Jr. However, they divorced in 1975, when the Iron Man actor was just 10 years old.

Photo: Creative Commons

The father of Robert Downey Jr. It was also actor and director, as he had appearances in films such as ‘Putney Swope’, ‘Greaser’s Palace’, ‘Boogie Nights’, ‘Magnolia’ and ‘To Live And Die in L.A’. His last performance it was in 2011 in the movie ‘Robbery in the heights‘, in which famous celebrities such as Casey Affleck, Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy.

What has Robert Downey Jr. said about his father’s passing?

So far the actor who plays Iron Man has not made any statement In social networks or the media, however, it is expected that in the next few hours he will speak out about the difficult situation of his father’s death, Robert Downey Sr. Let us remember that just last May 6, Robert Downey Jr. lost his best friend Jimmy Rich.