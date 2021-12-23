Infectologist predicts greater increase in hospitalizations in two weeks

The hospitalizations have been in the last hours on the nineties and the number has begun to worry the Association of Hospitals of the Island.

Dr. Gabriel Martínez, infectologist.

The oldest number of hospitalization cases and the most complicated pictures of health around the present wave of COVID-19 cases with the Omicron variant will be registered in two weeks, a leading infectologist in the country anticipated today.

Dr. Gabriel Martínez, specialist in infectious diseases and professor at the Ponce School of Medicine, made the prognosis based on his experience in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health in the who analyzed the current moment contagion.

The hospitalizations have been in the last hours on the nineties and the number has begun to worry the Association of Hospitals of the Island.

“We are at a peak of infections in the pandemic, but hospitalizations usually increase fifteen days after the peak,” said Martínez, who estimated that the cases of people hospitalized are possibly not related to the two Bad Bunny concerts and other mass events.

Some 100,000 people who did not observe some of the sanitary protocols met two weeks ago in San Juan in an open space, but participating, in what the infectologist Javier Morales called a cloud of saliva.

“I did not go to the concert, I would never have gone. These concerts are contributing to the process, but we are going to see the major consequences of this event in the coming weeks,” argued the specialist, recalling that 73 percent of the cases that have been confirmed again COVID infections in the United States They are from Ómicron.

Martínez said that the numbers that have been reported in Puerto Rico do not reflect the true dimension of the problem. “You have to multiply each person by ten or twelve and it is counted,” Martínez confirmed to MSP.