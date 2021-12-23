Increase IEPS 2022: This will cost cigarettes, gasoline and soft drinks

Karen Guzmán and Luis Pablo Segundo

As of January 1, 2022, the Soft drinks, cigarettes and gasoline will cost more than their current price, this as part of the tax update in line with the increase in inflation.

According to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the quota of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) that consumers will pay rises from 3.33 to 7.36 percent as of next year.

“The quotas applicable to processed tobaccos, automotive fuels, flavored beverages, fossil fuels and the quotas applicable to gasoline and diesel that are destined for the states, will be updated annually and will come into force as of January 1 of each year, ”he explained.

The Ministry of Finance detailed that the quota per cigar applicable to worked tobaccos, as of January 1, 2022, is 0.5484 pesos per unit, from 0.5108 pesos in force until December 31, 2021.

While for flavored drinks the IEPS fee will be 1.3996 pesos per liter, compared to 1.3036 pesos that are currently charged.

While the share of the special tax for gasoline type Magna, which consumers will pay, will rise from 5.1148 pesos to 5.4917 pesos per liter; for the Premium it will be 4.6375 pesos from the 4.3192 that are currently paid at service stations.

And of 6.0354 pesos per liter the new tax quota for diesel and for non-fossil fuels of 4.6375 pesos.

