Image of Magic V, Honor’s first folding smartphone

Image : Honor.

Honor, the Asian brand of smartphones and mobile devices, has confirmed that its first folding phone will be called the Magic V, and although it does not have an announced launch date yet, the company has taken a first look at what it will look like.

The brand, which until 2020 was owned by Huawei, has revealed a subtle look at its first folding smartphone that matches some of the rumors and leaks that we have heard so far. According to a reportage, the Magic V is expected to have an 8.03-inch internal screen and a 6.45-inch external screen, following in the footsteps of the format that Samsung uses in its Galaxy Z Folds, rather than creating a type phone clamshell (like the Z Flip or the Moto Razr), at least in this first model.

Huawei, Honor’s former parent company, has its own foldable phones, but it is unknown if the Magic V began development long before the companies parted ways. So far, the only thing that has been released is that the launch, or at least the presentation, of the Honor Magic V is very close, according to Honor’s account on the Weibo social network, which means that sooner rather than later Honor will join the growing list of companies that have opted for the folding format for their phones. [vía The Elec / Verge]