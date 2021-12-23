HUGE asteroid approaches Earth at Christmas; It is the size of a soccer field, is it a THREAT?

Asteroids are a latent threat to humanity. Now, The “2016 TR54”, a space body about the size of a soccer field, will pass near our planet on Christmas Eve, December 24. Due to its size and approach, it was classified as dangerous.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory detailed that the “2016 TR54” will pass on December 24 at 6,470,000 kilometers from Earth. However, experts assure that it is not a threat to EarthFurthermore, no other asteroid will pose a risk in the next 100 years, according to NASA projections.

What is the “2016 TR54”?

It is approximately 128 meters in size and is actually considered a small asteroid compared to others that have come close.However, that does not mean that it is not huge.

Photo: Special.

According to NASA calculations, its trajectory will never get close enough to the planet to represent the possibility of a catastrophe. Every 352 days it travels its orbit around the Sun and, according to computer data, December 24 of this year would be the closest it would have to Earth in the next 40 years.

Humanity is not prepared

NASA, the European Space Agency and other institutions met in April to evaluate how to deal with the possible impact of a meteorite, so they did a drill, which did not end very well, as they determined that there is no technology to match the problem. .

With current tools, you could not avoid a collision, only estimate what the damage would be and try to evacuate as many people as possible. With that conference, the scientists sought to obtain more funding for NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection (DART) mission, which was launched a few weeks ago.

KEEP READING…

Can you imagine living in the clouds of Venus? Scientists find new possibilities for life on Venus

msb