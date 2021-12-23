How to have all the DTT channels on your Android TV or your mobile without searching or tuning them

We are going to explain to you how to have all DTT channels on your Android TV, either Android TV or Google TV, a method that will also be useful for any Android mobile or tablet. Thus, in the event that you do not want to retune the channels to see some quickly or directly, or you just want to see some that are not available in your city or community, you always have this alternative method.

For this, we are going to use one of the applications to watch DTT on the mobile, which is also available for the TV versions of the Android operating system. It is an application that will use the broadcasts of the channels through the Internet, so it works even when the home DTT fails and you don’t have to tune in anything, you just need to have the TV connected to the Internet.

DTT on your Android TV without tuning it

First you have to download a file browsing app on the TV, such as TV File Commander. Once you have done it, open your TV browser and go to tdtchannels.com/android to download the APK of the DTT application. Then open the browser you have installed and run the APK file from the download folder where it was downloaded.

When you launch the APK file that you have downloaded, then an installation message will appear. Here, two things can happen. If you have never installed apps from their APK, possibly the installer will take you to an options menu where you have to enable the power to install things from the file explorer or from external files. And when you do or if you have already configured this before, then you can install the application normally.

When everything is finished, you will be able to launch this DTT application. Here, remember that You will also be able to do exactly the same on mobiles and tablets in addition to the television. And on mobile you can use other apps, but we have used this one because it works well on the TV.

The application is very simple, you will have a TV in which you will see a list with the available channels. In some of these channels, you will also be able to see the exact program that they are broadcasting. All you have to do is select and click on the channel you want to watch, and then the app will tune it in.

This tuning is not done through DTT, but through the Internet broadcasts of these DTT channels. This means that even if DTT is failing at home, as long as you have Internet you can watch the channels. This app is free, and you can adjust things like the resolution, the audio or the subtitles of the broadcast if they are available.