How David Medrano reacted when Martinoli forced him to narrate the Atlas championship (Photos: @cmartinolimx / IG – @medranoazteca / Twitter)

Tournament concluded Scream Mexico 2021 and the Atlas was proclaimed champion of Mexican soccer for the first time in 70 years, a fact that marked a whole generation of red and black fans as it was the first championship for the bulk of fans.

The wait provoked a sea of ​​reactions and expected moments among the most popular and established fans, especially those who predominate in the media, where characters like him Dog Bermudez Y David medranoAthletes at heart, they won the affection of several viewers with their reactions.

In the particular case of the reporter from Aztec TV, the spectators who lived the game since its transmission experienced an unusual event, as Medrano was in charge of narrating the last penalty of the Atlas unexpectedly, same that was charged for Julius furch and that served to consummate the coveted league title.

David Medrano was present to uncover the famous bottle of Los Rojinegros (Photo: Twitter / @ davidmedranofelix)

Christian martinoli He was the one who gave him the microphones in a completely unexpected way, because although in the previous one there was talk of a possible narration from the red-black heart of Medrano, at no time was it planned that he would chronicle the prison during the live broadcast.

Given this fact, the court reporter gave his statements in this regard and stated that Martinoli “threw it into the ring”Out of nowhere and he could no longer say no, as it was in full broadcast and there was no way to back down.

“What Martinoli had planned and told me is that if Atlas was winning, with 10 or 15 seconds to go before the whistle I was going to drop the microphone to shout ‘Atlas is champion’. That was the agreement of both, but we never talked about me narrating a goal because I am not a narrator, “he said. Medrano for the channel Youtube from Luis Garcia.

Christian Martinoli and David Medrano have been on TV Azteca since their first years in the company (Photo: Twitter / @ W1CHO)

“When the situation with the penalties arrived, I thought that Christian would narrate the Furch prison and if he put it in, he would give me the microphone for the shout we said, but no motherfucker, he lets go of it and I couldn’t say that live no”.

Those were the verbatim words of David medrano about the unusual moment in which he had to narrate a goal in front of millions of spectators, who had the option of watching it, both for Aztec TV as for Televisa.

“The only thing he could do was narrate what I saw and felt, shout it with his heart and it is a culminating moment for me, Nothing will be the same even if Atlas wins more championships”Said the journalist, who had to wait his whole life to see his Mexican soccer champion team and who was framed by his historical narrative.

Atlas won their second Liga MX title 70 years later (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This reaction was one of the thousands that shook Mexico for the transcendent moment, as it was one of the longest streaks in football history between two league titlesTherefore, social networks were flooded with photographs and videos of other fans who vibrated along with the journalist.

While Medrano narrated for the Ajusco television station, Enrique Bermudez was in charge of giving him an emotion similar to his chronicle to Televisa, in a transmission that was captured by athletic elements, as they accompanied him Hugo Salcedo Y Pedro Antonio Flores placeholder image, two other journalists characterized by their fervor for The academy.

This is how Mexican sports television was in charge of paying tribute to all the Atlas fans through the microphones, who lived the moment with the voice of other fans who shared their emotion.

KEEP READING:

The moving reaction of the Bermúdez Dog for the Atlas championship

What was the dream that Diego Cocca and Luis Reyes fulfilled to an Atlas fan

Who is the fan who saw Atlas champion in 1951