Hollywood Reporter Recognizes Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston had great recognition from “Hollywood Reporter“, In which he offered a interview in which he reviewed his artistic career and his most recent projects. The popular actress has many plans for the future and even received the “Sherry Lansing” award for leadership.

Aniston was very excited about her next job with Adam Sandler. It was very hard for her to record scenes where she has to let out a much more emotional part, because it is not something that she has done much throughout her career, that is why she needed to take refuge in a place where it is more comfortable for her to work. .

After talking about her work, the actress wanted to comment on how her relationship with the media was throughout her career. Aniston said she believes that the media is highly judgmental of actors and that they make up a lot around them. How, for example, one of the greatest inventions around her person was that she was expecting twins.

Although he admitted not reading the tabloids, he said he sees the same thing when he enters social media. Explaining that this is as if power had changed hands, which he does not know if it is better or worse for the industry.