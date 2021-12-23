Héctor Herrera would have his hours counted at Atlético de Madrid

The Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, Atlético de Madrid player, could leave the mattress team after two years in Spain, Spanish and Italian newspapers give as a fact the departure of the Aztec player from the LaLiga team.

Héctor Herrera has built a great career in football on the old continent, first in the Porto of Portugal, a team in which he was the undisputed starter and was even captain of the “Dragons”, then a great of Spain noticed his services and in 2019 he became the reinforcement of the Atlético de Madrid, a team in which he has battled to earn a. Place within the starting eleven of the Argentine, Diego Simeone.

In which team will Héctor Herrera play?

The future of Héctor Miguel Herrera would be very far from soccer in Spain, as Italian media assure that the World Cup player on two occasions with the Mexican National Team, would arrive in the country of the boot with Roma, led by the Portuguese,

Jose Mourinho

, who would have requested the hiring of the Mexican player.

Rayados will seek to repatriate Héctor Herrera

Javier Aguirre wrote his letter to Santa Claus and one of his wishes is to sign Herrera for the next campaign, since the footballers who are active in the old continent could come as a reinforcement to the team of ‘La Pandilla’, the directive would be making the effort, since the economic issue would not be a factor, since the striped box is one of the teams with the highest purchasing power of the

Liga BBVA MX.



The few minutes of “HH” with the

Atlético de Madrid

are one of the reasons why the soccer player would seek to leave the mattress box in this winter transfer market, one reason for the Mexican being displaced was the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul to the rojiblanco box.

