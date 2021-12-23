Health makes it easier to hire students as reinforcement for Covid

12.23.2021 12:53 p.m.

The conselleria from Health will approve a resolution to facilitate health service provider entities the student recruitment of the last two courses of the degrees of Nursing Y Medicine as a reinforcement of the system before the sixth wave of Covid-19.

As reported by the department through a statement, the decision will enter into force with its publication in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC) and will be effective until January 16. As of that date, new hires will no longer be allowed, although contracts already formalized may expire.

Same circumstances as in practice

The contract must expressly foresee that the functions that these young people will carry out will be health aid, in a supportive capacity and always under the supervision of a health professional, in the same circumstances that carry out clinical practices.

Any student body who wants to can register for the offer by means of a form distributed through the deanships of their faculties and, later, it will be managed from the different health regions depending on the needs. In 24 hours, they have already been received more than 1,000 requests, a fact that Salud considers a sample of “solidarity” from the university environment.