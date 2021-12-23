He is David Granados, the Colombian actor who is part of Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘West Side Story’

David granados

Colombians continue to take center stage in Steven Spielberg’s new film. Not only does the name of the actress with a Colombian mother, Rachel Zegler, or the singer Kali Uchis resonate, but it is also part of the musical feature film, David Granados, another young actor who had the honor of being directed and working with the creator of classic works of the seventh art such as ET and Jurassic Park. Granados described having part of this film as a dream come true, which is also a new version of a classic released in the sixties.

“On the set of West Side Story everything was like a dream, to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who spoke my name in Spanish every time, appreciated my accent and allowed me to proudly represent my origin, it is something that surpasses all previous teaching. Hearing Rita Moreno give notes, seeing her presence on the set where she received her Oscar award with the 1961 version are things that inspire, ”said the Colombian actor in testimonies collected by his press team.

The adrenaline rush of dancing non-stop in New York in a heat wave, watching Spike Lee and Bradley Cooper observe what happens in the studio. The dynamics, precision and choreography by Justin Peck, the colors in the costumes and seeing the final result on the screens with my family have been a great reward and are motivation to always go for more “added the artist.

According to the biographical data in the statement delivered to the media, David is from Bogotá, however, he resides in the United States. The artist studied acting in secret, because, really, he was advancing his career in Industrial Engineering in the capital of the country. With the support of his mother and sister, and keeping his father’s secret, David grew in his knowledge of the performing arts.

Granados left the country to try his luck in Hollywood. Supported by Marilyn Agency in New York, ventured mainly as a model in the North American country. This, in a way, led him to open different doors in the competitive industry. Every week, the man from Bogotá parades for designer houses such as Alexander Wang, Public School, Telfar, Desigual, Idol Jose and Yirko Sirivich.

Parallel to this, again, he began to prepare professionally at NYU Tisch and the Broadway Dance Center. Thus, he managed to participate as a dancer in the Metropolitan Opera in a variety of productions. He was on stage in plays such as Turandot and Aida, in which he had the opportunity to be conducted by Maestro Plácido Domingo.

Thus, he escalated, and his talent allowed him to make appearances in productions such as Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’, or Hurricane Bianca 2, on the same platform. He was in the Ryan Murphy production of POSE on the FX channel, directed by Steven Canals. In the first season he served as a dancer and then, in the last episode of the most recent season, he managed to land a role within the series. POSE has been nominated ten times for Emmy Awards.

In addition to this, he made a sketch in an episode of the renowned Saturday Night Live of NBC with Aidy Bryant, with what he consolidated as the first Latino under 30 to have a starring role in an episode of this comedy format.

‘West Side Story’ is already nominated for a Golden Globe in the categories of Best Musical Film, Best Director Steven Spielberg and Best Actress. Rachel Zegler appears in the latter. “I watched Rachel’s singing audition the first day we started casting, and I couldn’t believe that this beautiful 17-year-old singer, of Colombian blood, had her (the role of Maria) in her power. I couldn’t believe she sang so well “Spielberg commented in an interview with Caracol News.

Kali Uchis, meanwhile, and as mentioned above, was in charge of renewing the song ‘America’. The singer joined her voice to that of Ozuna to present the song that will be part of the soundtrack of Spielberg’s adaptation. Now it goes by the name of ‘Another Day In America’. Ozuna and Kali Uchis modified the lyrics, however they keep their style.

The American, of Colombian origin, sings: “Everything changed in America / Except that nothing changed in America / Do you want to tell me what America is? / But who do you think built America?” The new version has retouching of rhythms typical of R&B and pop. Anita is now played by Ariana DeBose. Below you can listen to the original song from the tape.

“It is a beautifully staged, impressive, emotionally charged and violent musical that, in its crude approach to a raging social problem and developmental realism, can set a pattern for future musical performances. The screen takes on a new dimension in this powerful and sometimes fascinating translation of the Broadway musical into the wider reach of the movies. “Read Variety’s review of the film, one of the many positive reviews the film received.

