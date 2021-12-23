Haircuts Women Over 40 Use to Look Younger

Haircuts used by women over 40 to look younger. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The 40s are the new 30’s, and for you to look incredibly fresh, rejuvenated, but at the same time with the maturity typical of age, we tell you what are the haircuts who use the women over 40 to see more youths. How you use your hair counts, and a lot, to project the image you want. Check it!

While many women marry a haircut, and even with a tone all his life. However, it is quite an experience to try to renew yourself in every way and change your image for a style that suits us according to our age and needs. So if you have more than 40 yearsThese haircuts are ideal for you, as they will highlight all your charms and hide everything that you do not want to see, and that can make you look older.

In addition, fashions are constantly changing, and it is very important to be aware of the new ones. trends that make us feel more up-to-date and jovial, plus, without a doubt, a haircut and a change in style will always raise our spirits to the full, we assure you.

Many celebrities are already using them, and they look great, making them trend. Spoiler alert: they are medium to long manes (but not so long), which you will love. You can choose the one that best suits your taste and style. Take note.

To the natural

For a couple of years, the elements that have stood out in terms of fashion, whether in hair trends, clothing, footwear, and hairstyles, among others; they are the comfort and the natural, always respecting the own textures of each hair. This time it is no exception, so a medium length hair arranged and combed as naturally as possible, with soft waves or perfect straight, is indicated for women. women over 40, according to experts.

“Letting our hair express itself as it is, enhancing it, will allow us comfort and a relaxed and natural image. The softness of the waves or the perfect straight are valid options. If we want spark, add a dark ginger color. It is easy to maintain and you will create an image with personality ”, specified the stylist Manuel Mon.

Jennifer Aniston Style

Undoubtedly, the hair of Jennifer Aniston has given much to talk about since he began his career, becoming the favorite of many women, as his style, being one of the most requested in the Beauty salons Worldwide.

Today, his famous front parade cut, which dominated the trends in the 90’s, makes a comeback stronger than ever, making it the best option for women. women over 40.

“The cuts inspired by the 90s bring us these paraded manes that highlight the features of the face, cheekbones or lips, at the same time that they give it movement and freshness. It is ideal for square or round faces. In addition, we can comb out the parade if we want to change our look like a false curtain fringe ”, indicated the expert Raquel Saiz from the Blue by Raquel Room.

Elegant and stylish

If what you want is to look jovial, but without losing the glamor and elegance, with your medium to long hair, and your curtain fringe, the ideal is to make yourself soft waves you will achieve a very flattering effect for your face, styling it and eliminating it. excess cheek.